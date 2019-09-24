Bladder leakage affects millions of women

“Female incontinence is very common. Dr. Michael Wilson with Northwest Arkansas Urology says “Estimates as high as 1 in 3, 1 in 2, post-menopausal women who have had children. “

” As urologists, we’re actually very familiar with female incontinence and how to control it.” Dr. Chad Breckelbaum with Northwest Arkansas Urology says, “There are different types of incontinence. There is incontinence related to bladder over-activity and there is some incontinence that’s related to problems with the urinary sphincter that doesn’t allow your body to hold the urine back.”

” The most common variety is stress incontinence and then urge incontinence. ” Dr. Wilson explains, “Stress incontinence occurs when people cough, sneeze, laugh and it pushes out a little bit of urine and there are some exercises that can be done for that, but predominately if it doesn’t improve, that’s a surgical procedure. “

” One of the most gratifying surgeries I do are ones that cure incontinence for women. It’s relatively easily done with excellent outcomes. Recovery is very easy. It’s an outpatient procedure. You’re not wearing a catheter, generally speaking and you’re dry when you leave.” Dr. Nirmal Kilambi of Northwest Arkansas Urology

Dr. Breckelbaum says, “For patients who have an over-active bladder and lead to incontinence because of inability to control an urge before you’re able to get to the bathroom is often controlled with medications. If those medications don’t work or they’re poorly tolerated there are some procedures that can be done. Botox can be injected into the bladder muscle to prevent over-activity and leakage. Not a lot of downtime, not a lot of pain involved with any of those procedures. “

