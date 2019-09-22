Blood in urine, what you should know.

“Anytime a patient presents with blood in their urine, they need to be sent to a urologist to be worked up appropriately. ” Dr. Nirmal Kilambi is a urologist with Northwest Arkansas Urology. “That work up usually requires an imaging of the kidney and the ureter followed by a diagnostic test called a cystostomy where we can evaluate the bladder directly.”

” We are looking to make sure that the blood is due to a kidney stone or some other benign cause as opposed to a tumor in the bladder, a tumor in the ureter, or a tumor in the kidney. “

“Masses on the kidneys can be benign or malignant. The vast majority of them are cancer. Nowadays, with the use of robotics, we’re able to actually take out part of the kidney in what we call a nephron sparing approach. This has allowed us to be able to save a lot of kidney tissue, obviously, and overall that decreases the risk that a patient will end up going into renal failure or requiring dialysis.”

“This is a much better way of proceeding. Obviously, if a patient presents with a renal mass that’s sufficiently large, a partial nephrectomy is not possible. Then we proceed either through a minimally invasive laparoscopic approach or robotic approach to remove the kidney and cure them of that kidney cancer. “

For more information contact Northwest Arkansas Urology at 479-521-8980