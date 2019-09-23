Looking for early signs of prostate cancer

“There are no symptoms of early prostate cancer, unfortunately. ” Dr . Nirmal Kilambi is a urologist with Northwest Arkansas Urology. ” Many years ago, the mortality rate of prostate cancer was significantly high because of the presentation of being late in the stage of disease. Nowadays, both with early screening in appropriate individuals, we’re able to get prostate cancer at an earlier stage, and if it’s an aggressive type, treat it. And this is why we’ve had a dent in the mortality, in modern times. ” “

Dr. Michael Wilson also with Northwest Arkansas Urology says that the lack of symptoms can cause problems in men. “Symptoms of prostate cancer, that’s the real challenge and I think that’s a lot of the misnomer of men is they want to wait until they feel symptoms and the reality is the vast majority of men have no symptoms that are applicable to the cancer. So, we recommend that they come in for a yearly screening because the vast majority of prostate cancer is detected because of the screening recommendation. “

The main screening for prostate cancer is a PSA test. Dr. Chad Breckelbaum says it is a good tool in finding prostate problems. “PSA is testing for that enzyme that’s produced by the prostate. It’s not specific to cancer, but it can be elevated in the blood if there is a problem in the prostate. It’s more of a flag to indicate that an evaluation of the prostate should be taken. “

Dr. Wilson warns men that skipping checkups could be deadly in the long run.” So, if you don’t have your regular yearly blood test or your rectal exam and you wait for symptoms, in most cases, by the time the patient develops symptoms, it’s beyond the point of being curable. So, we’re strongly advocating yearly detection with screening tests. “

