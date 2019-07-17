Why Private Practice Urology Gives Patients More Options

“We are proud to be in private practice.” Dr. Nirmal Kilambi is a urologist with Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates in Johnson. “Our Group has been in existence for about 60 years and continues a great tradition.” He is one of three doctors on staff at the private practice clinic which specializes in urological problems. “Being in private practice allows us flexibility both in being able to affiliate with multiple hospitals and offer our patients the very best.”

Dr. Michael Wilson, also on staff, says “We philosophically believe that (private practice) is the best way for physicians to keep control over how patients are managed, how things are done.” Sr. Wilson says it is important to all the doctors at the clinic, that no outside corporate interest influence their medical decisions. ” We as a group tend to collectively agree that employees have to answer to a higher authority to help make decisions or to respond to decisions about how to manage their practice. And we want the freedom to make our own choices about how we run our practice. How and when we see patients. How and when and where we operate.”

“My partners and I chose private practice because of the convenience and the autonomy,” said Dr. Chad Brekelbaum also a urologist with Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates.” A lot of doctors that work for hospitals are often encouraged to practice a certain way. I think that when somebody chooses a private practice urologist they’re going to understand that they’re going to be able to get their imaging where they want to have the imaging done. They can have the procedure done at which hospital that we cover instead of going to a practitioner that’s affiliated with one system may limit their options of treatment.”

Dr. Kilambi says that no matter what, patients are the clinic’s main focus. ” Our tag line and our mission statement is ‘Advanced Technology and Treatment. For You’ and we take that very seriously putting the patient first.”

