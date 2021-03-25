BPH: What you need to know.

“BPH is prostate enlargement. It’s one of the most common things that we see men for.” Michael Wilson, M.D. is a urologist at Northwest Arkansas Urology. He says “It’s very common as men get older. The prostate keeps growing and growing and the impact on their urinary symptoms is variable, but most of the time they start noticing it’s harder to pee. It’s a weaker urinary stream. They start getting up more at night they have to strain and push don’t always feel empty. Those are common signs and symptoms and if it progresses it can lead to complications such as urinary tract infections or needing a catheter. So we see men. We treat many different ways. We certainly have medical treatments a lot of men take medication to help them void more freely. And if medications are inadequate, or some men prefer a more aggressive treatment, so they can be off of medications (then) we often do surgery. “

The most common surgeries are called TURP. “That was the gold standard or transurethral resection of prostate. One of the most common treatments today is laser vaporization of the prostate. So there’s no actual tissue, we just go in surgically and vaporize the obstructing tissue out of the way so that men can void better. The advantages of this technique today (is that) some of them can be done outpatient. You’re in and out of the hospital on the same day. Sometimes you wear a catheter but usually for only about one or two days. So you get immediate relief of symptoms.”

