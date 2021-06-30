SPRINGDALE, AR – “I’ve always, for probably 20 plus years, had prostate problems.” Louis Campbell is a patient at Northwest Arkansas Urology who has benefitted from GreenLight Laser Therapy. “Dr. Kilambi’s always been my urologist. I’ve lived an active lifestyle of being a college football coach, (both) here (and at) Mississippi State (and) other places. So that’s not a profession that you can take a timeout every 30 minutes to go to the bathroom. “

Campbell says that his confidence in Dr. Kilambi and the staff of Northwest Arkansas Urology helped him agree to the procedure. “He gave me options and from what he explained to me the GreenLight Laser was the one that would best suit my needs and that was his recommendation. I had the trust and confidence in him that, I’ll do what he recommends and says.”

Campbell says that he is more than pleased with the results of the procedure. “Well, what it did for me was none short of phenomenal. It was able to give me a totally different outlook on like travel. You travel in a car and you don’t want to stop every 30 minutes to have to go to the bathroom. Simple things like that have made a big difference for what the GreenLight surgery did for me.”

Campbell says that he would definitely recommend the procedure to others suffering from incontinence. “I would recommend Dr. Kilambi and the GreenLight Laser to anybody that has those types of symptoms similar to what I had. Because, as I say, the results have been very very very positive and I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

For more information on GreenLight Laser Therapy contact Northwest Arkansas Urology at 479.521.8980.