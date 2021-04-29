Solutions for Female Incontinence

Springdale, AR – “Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates is very proud to be able to offer treatment for all forms of female incontinence.” Nirmal Kilambi, M.D., FACS is a Urologist with Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates. “Each of us prides ourselves in understanding the physiology and the pathophysiology of voiding dysfunction. And we work up each individual patient to best optimize the treatment course for that particular person.”

Kilambi says it’s important for a woman to see a urologist if she is having a urinary problem and not an OB/GYN. “Specifically in female incontinence, urologists are the experts at female incontinence. We do a workup which may include a urodynamic study to test bladder function to make sure that we take care of the patient the correct way. Nowadays most women that have stress urinary incontinence respond to a mid-urethral sling. Which is a very short outpatient procedure. After which we can usually get women dry. Some forms of incontinence require medical therapy. Oftentimes there’s some associated vaginal prolapse or vaginal wall dysfunction that can be treated and at Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates we do offer robotic sacrolcolpopexy which is now the standard of care for treatment of vaginal bulk prolapse and can also correct cystoceles as well.”

