Using robots to treat kidney cancer

“Anytime a patient presents with blood in their urine, they need to be sent to a urologist to be worked up appropriately.” Nirmal Kilambi, MD, FACS is a urologist at Northwest Arkansas Urology. “That work usually requires an imaging of the kidney ureter, followed by a diagnostic test, called a cystoscopy where we can evaluate the bladder directly.”

“We are looking to make sure that the blood is due to a kidney stone or other benign cause, as opposed to a tumor in the bladder, a tumor in the ureter, or a tumor in the kidney. Masses on the kidneys can be benign or malignant, the vast majority of them are cancer. Nowadays with the use of robotics, we are actually able to take out the part of the kidney. We call it a nephron-sparing approach. This is allowed us to be able to save a lot of kidney tissue obviously and overall that decreases the risk that a patient will end up I’m going into renal failure or requiring dialysis.”

“This is a much better way of proceeding. Obviously, if the patient presents with a renal mass that’s sufficiently large, partial nephrectomy is not possible and we proceed. Either through a minimally invasive laparoscopic approach or a robotic approach to remove the kidney and cure them of that kidney cancer.”

For more information or to book an appointment go to the Northwest Arkansas Urology website.