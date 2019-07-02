Don’t forget your eye protection on this 4th of July!

With families planning July 4th celebrations, Dr. Rebecca Moser with Vold Vision would like to remind everyone not to forget to pack their safety glasses.

“It is highly recommended that those handling fireworks, and even those in close proximity wear protective eyewear,” Dr. Moser stated. “Each year we always see cases of people just out having fun who find themselves injured and wishing they would have heeded this advice. As they say, ‘It’s better to be safe than sorry.’ ”

The most recent Consumer Product Safety Commission report found that 14% of fireworks injuries were eye injuries. In the most severe cases, fireworks can rupture the globe of the eye, cause chemical and thermal burns, corneal abrasions and retinal detachment — all of which can cause permanent eye damage and vision loss. Even sparklers can be dangerous burning at more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

What to Do for a Fireworks Eye Injury Fireworks-related eye injuries can combine blunt force trauma, heat burns and chemical exposure. If an eye injury from fireworks occurs, it should be considered a medical emergency.

· Seek medical attention immediately.

· Do not rub your eyes.

· Do not rinse your eyes.

· Do not apply pressure.

· Do not remove any objects that are stuck in the eye.

· Do not apply ointments or take any blood-thinning pain medications such as aspirin or ibuprofen unless directed by a doctor.