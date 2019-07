The summer sun is finally here and shining bright. As adults, we typically reach for our sunglasses to shield our eyes from the uncomfortable amount of light, not even realizing the proactive step we are taking to protect our eyes from harmful UV rays.

What we may not realize, is it’s just as important for children to wear sunglasses as it is adults. In fact, it may be even more imperative with studies showing that adults encounter 80 percent of sun damage to their eyes before the age of 18.