Importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams

With the new school year just around the corner, an eye doctor’s appointment should be at the top of the to-do list. A child’s vision quality affects every part of their day, seeing the world through blur truly places them at a disadvantage. Vold Vision optometrists commonly examine children who do not realize they have any visual impairment, simply because they slowly adjusted to the change in their vision.



“We often see children who have had an eye problem that has gone undetected,” said Dr. Emma Hendricks, Vold Vision optometrist. “They don’t realize their eyesight is not normal, and it’s not until they begin to fall behind in the classroom that any flags are raised. Kids are growing and changing over every summer, so it’s really good to start out the school year making sure that we’re at a great place to start learning again and not falling behind.”



As much as 80 percent of a child’s learning occurs through their eyes, according to the American Optometric Association. Meaning that undetected vision problems can decrease a child’s participation and negatively impact their performance in class, and even extracurricular activities. Additionally, it’s important to be aware that basic screenings from school or pediatrician’s office are not an adequate determination of the functionality of a child’s vision. To help children reach their highest potential, it’s imperative to give them the highest quality of eye care.



Signs of Eye and Vision Problems

Signs that may indicate a child has vision problem include:

• Frequent eye rubbing or blinking

• Short attention span

• Avoiding reading and other close activities

• Frequent headaches

• Covering one eye

• Tilting the head to one side

• Holding reading materials close to the face

• An eye turning in or out

• Seeing double

• Losing place when reading

• Difficulty remembering what he or she read



To schedule you child’s eye exam, book here: http://bit.ly/BookEyeExamOnline

SPONSORED POST