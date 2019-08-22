Northwest Arkansas welcomes first pediatric ophthalmologist

Dr. Sharon Napier becomes the regions first pediatric ophthalmologist by joining the team at Vold Vision.

Thousands of kids across the region can now receive care closer to home.

Today marks a significant step in Northwest Arkansas’ (NWA) medical landscape, as the area welcomes its first fellowship-trained pediatric ophthalmologist, Dr. Sharon Napier. Dr. Napier is joining the Vold Vision team, with clinics across NWA, to serve the more than 200,000 children in the region closer to home.

Dr. Napier will treat patients for a wide range of issues, included but not limited to: weak eye muscles, crossed or wandering eyes, eye infections, eye injuries, visual processing disorders and the diagnosis of problems of the eye caused by diseases such as diabetes, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, and other medical and neurological diseases. In addition to specializing in pediatric care, she will also care for those with adult strabismus.

“Due to the overwhelming need for this level of care for our community’s children, we have been diligent in our search for the right person to join our team in this role,” said, Dr. Steven Vold, chief medical officer of Vold Vision. “The visual care a child receives at a young age can greatly impact the rest of their life. Dr. Napier’s specialized knowledge in pediatric care combined with her servant’s heart makes her the perfect choice,” Vold shared.

Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Napier completed her doctorate at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky as well as her residency and fellowship training in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus. For 18 years, Dr. Napier served as an assistant professor in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. During that time, she trained 15 fellows, 60 residents, and more than 100 medical students.

“Being an ophthalmologist is one of my life passions, and I am thankful to be practicing in the Northwest Arkansas region,” Dr. Napier shared. “Serving infants and kids is a joy. In fact, my favorite part of being a doctor is getting to know my patients and their families. I want them to know I’m here to truly listen and give them the best care possible. Also, I enjoy serving adults with strabismus and giving them hope for their future optical health.”

Dr. Napier has been the recipient of the nationally recognized Top Doctor and Best Doctor Awards and has been published in numerous peer-review journals. She is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Napier also obtained a master’s in business administration from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

Vold Vision is a comprehensive eye care facility with the most advanced medical, laser and surgical care available. As an FDA clinical research study facility, Vold is invested in pioneering new procedures for optical patients and is on the front lines pushing for best in class care. Its state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center, received Joint Commission credentialing, and Dr. Steven Vold has been recognized in the Consumers Research Council of America’s Guide to America’s Top Ophthalmologists every year since 2002. Vold Vision is the official eyecare provider of the Arkansas Razorback and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.