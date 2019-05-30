Vold Vision first in country to operate with Zeiss Software

Vold Vision became the first institution in the United States to perform surgery using the Zeiss upgraded Callisto Markerless and RESCAN surgical microscope.

The data from the sophisticated hardware and software equips the surgeon to enhance visual outcomes for cataract patients.

Dr. Steven Vold, chief medical officer for Vold Vision stated, “The increase in accuracy this amazing technology offers is a major step forward in the care of our cataract patients and the outcomes they receive. It allows us as surgeons to achieve a surgical precision with lens placement that is truly incredible.”



Based on the latest technology from Zeiss, the data from the microscope is also opening doors for glaucoma patients. “As an experienced glaucoma surgeon, today I observed the glaucoma collector system histologically for the very first-time during surgery in real time,” Vold shared. “The visualization this software update provides is going to change the way we operate and ultimately take care of glaucoma patients. It allows you to see a level of detail, we have never had access to before.”