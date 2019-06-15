Vold Vision Holds FREE Cataract “Lunch with the Doc” Event

Vold Vision is holding a FREE Cataract “Lunch with the Doc” event on Tuesday, June 18th at the Vold Vision clinic located at 2783 N. Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville. Beginning at noon, the event is completely free and includes lunch, a cataract screening at no cost, and a question and answer session with cataract surgeon, Dr. Steven Vold. To sign-up go to http://bit.ly/LunchWithTheDoc

An estimated 20.5 million Americans over age 40 are currently impacted by cataracts.

“It’s not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when,’ with cataracts,” said Dr. Steven Vold, medical director at Vold Vision. “It’s something everyone develops with time.” He explains, “We perform cataract surgery on many patients in their late 40’s and early 50’s who are ready to be out of their contacts and glasses. For others, they want to wait until their cataracts are interfering with their normal daily living, such as their ability to read or drive.”

A cataract is a cloudy lens in your eye. Cataracts are painless, but they can have a profoundly negative impact on vision thereby significantly reducing your quality of life. Cataracts progress so slowly that patients often do not realize the extent it is impacting their vision.

– Sponsored Content