Vold Vision Honors Senior Airman Andrew Lux for National Military Appreciation Month

In recognition of National Military Appreciation Month, Vold Vision is proud and honored to acknowledge Senior Airman Andrew Lux of the United States Airforce.

The Vold Vision team met Andrew and his wife Kristin when we had the privilege of performing their laser vision correction procedures. Named a Hometown Hero for his willingness to enrich, protect, and save lives, Senior Airman Lux has served in a variety of positions across the U.S. and overseas, most notably being deployed in the security detail in Iraq in 2010. He also served in Bagram, Afghanistan in 2012 and on a presidential detail to San Jose Costa Rica in 2013. His service to our country has earned him the Global War on Terror Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Afghan Campaign Medal.



In 1999, May was officially named as National Military Appreciation Month and is a declaration that encourages U.S. citizens to observe the month in a symbol of unity. It honors the current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of freedom.



Here at Vold Vision, we hope you take the time to thank those who have served and who are serving our country. Not just this month, but every month. It is important for us to remember that these men and women sacrifice their lives so they may protect ours and the freedom of our country. To all our active military and veterans, Vold Vision thanks you for your service.



DID YOU KNOW?

The U.S. military is a big proponent of laser vision correction procedures for our service members to have the vision required for operational success and safety. For military personnel in combat situations or when landing a fighter jet on an aircraft carrier, good vision can be a matter of life and death. Some military personnel endures harsh environments with sand, dust, smoke and debris flying. Such conditions can render glasses and contacts useless and even dangerous. It is because of this that the United States Department of Defense conducted research on the viability of laser vision correction procedures. Today, the U.S. military is one of the largest providers of laser vision correction procedures in the country. Like military personnel, many emergency responders such as police officers and firefighters are turning to laser vision correction to perform their jobs more safely and effectively. While you may not have the same requirements for visual excellence, Vold Vision can help you determine if it is right for you.

