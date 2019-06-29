Aspiring golfers test their skills at NWA Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Mercy Hospital is giving people the chance to test their skills on the green for some prizes during the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship.

The Mercy Golf Zone is calling people of all skill levels to compete in their long putt competition.

Friday’s competitors got the chance to win air pods.

Mercy’s Nely Hernandez said it’s their way to connect with the community while promoting healthy living.

“Let’s give it a try you never know what you can you know what you can accomplish,” Hernandez said. “It’s a good way to start out and to just test your skills.”

Hernandez said they’ll be out at the 5K Saturday morning with even more games to play and prizes.