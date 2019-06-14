In 2020, Alyssa Orange was named the Main Anchor & Co-Sports Director for the Pig Trail Nation.

Over the last 7 years she has become well versed in Arkansas athletics, covering the football team in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State, the baseball team’s 2015, 2018 & 2019 run to the College World Series, the 2016 NFL draft, Darren McFadden’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as well as back to back Super Bowls in Houston and Minneapolis.

Alyssa has worked in TV sports since 2010. Growing up with a father who worked at a news station in Richmond, VA, Alyssa has been around the business for as long as she can remember and always knew this is what she wanted to do.

She started her career covering her Alma Mater, Florida State, in Tallahassee, Florida, at WCTV then headed to Abilene, Texas, to work for KTAB/KRBC to get the opportunity to cover high school football at its best.

Arkansas is now home, but Virginia still holds a special place in her heart, as does Florida and Texas. Alyssa is the oldest of three girls, and when she’s not following the Hogs these days she’s keeping up with Florida State, the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Dodgers, hanging out with her husband Sawyer, son Finn, attempting to learn golf, playing board games, cooking a new recipe, reading a good book or finding a new adventure outdoors.

