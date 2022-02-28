Courtney Mims

Courtney joined the Pig Trail Nation team in February 2022 as the Weekend Sports Anchor.

She comes to the Pig Trail Nation team from our sister station in Panama City, Florida where she was the Sports Director.

Ever since she was a young girl growing up in England, she has had a passion for sports.

She graduated from the University of Florida in December 2018 with a degree in Telecommunications – News. No matter where she ends up, she will always rep the Orange and Blue and is very excited to cover the Razorbacks!

In her spare time, she loves to watch Gator games, play computer games and drink a lot of coffee!

If you have a story idea, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter or send her an email at CMims@knwa.com