Mike Irwin is the senior reporter and analyst for the Pig Trail Nation team. With over four and a half decades of experience Mike’s time in Arkansas stretches back to the Frank Broyles era which gives his reporting knowledge and perspective that other media outlets cannot match.

Mike received an Emmy for lifetime achievement in 2016 from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

He has won several AP awards over the years and has reported live from three Final Fours, four College World Series, five Cotton Bowls, the Orange Bowl and numerous other bowls, NCAA basketball, and baseball regionals.



Mike and his wife Mary live in Fayetteville. They have two sons, Josh and Terry, who are also Fayetteville residents along with five grandchildren; Clark, Mikaela, Athan, Ella & Austin.

In his spare time, Mike likes to play golf and work on home improvement projects around the house. He spends as much time with his wife, kids, and grandkids as his busy schedule allows.



Mike believes that the best part of his job is getting to talk to Razorback fans all over the country. “The passion they have for their beloved Hogs is truly remarkable,” he says.