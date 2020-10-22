Will Moclair

Will joins the KNWA/FOX24 team from Bristol, Rhode Island!

He previously interned at our sister station, WPRI 12 in Providence and graduated in May from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Journalism.

He was able to cover the New England Patriots back home and is now excited to start his career telling your stories (and checking out the Razorbacks) in Northwest Arkansas!

Will admits to having a pretty serious golf addiction and spends a lot of his free time working on his game.

He also enjoys going to the gym, watching sports and face-timing with his dog Bean back home.

To reach out to Will and send him story ideas, you can email him at wmoclair@knwa.com!