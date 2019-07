Auto Racing

Sat, February 14

8pm – 10pm

Sprint Unlimited

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida



Sun, February 15

1pm – 3pm

Daytona 500 Qualifying

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida



Sat, February 21

9pm – 10pm

Daytona 500 Bash at the Beach

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida



Sun, February 22

12pm – 5pm

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida



Sun, March 1

12:30pm – 5pm

Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Georgia



Sun, March 8

3pm – 7pm

Kobalt Tools 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada



Sat, March 14

3:30pm – 6pm

XFinity Series

Phoenix International Raceway

Phoenix, Arizona



Sun, March 15

3pm – 7pm

Sprint Cup Series

Phoenix International Raceway

Phoenix, Arizona



Sun, March 22

3pm – 7pm

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, California



Sat, April 11

7pm – 11:30pm

Sprint Cup Series

Texas Motor Speedway

Ft. Worth, Texas

Sun, April 19

12:30pm – 4:30pm

Sprint Cup Series

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee



Sat, April 25

6pm – 10:30pm

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond International Raceway

Richmond, Virginia



Sat, May 2

1pm – 2:30pm

Talladega Qualifying

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama



Sat, May 2

2:30pm – 5:30pm

XFinity Series

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama



Sun, May 3

12:30pm – 5pm

Geico 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama



Sat, May 23

2pm – 5pm

XFinity Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte, North Carolina



Sun, May 24

5:30pm – 10:30pm

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte, North Carolina



Sat, May 30

2:30pm – 5pm

XFinity Series

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware



Sat, October 24

12:30pm – 3:30pm

Camping World Truck Series

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama