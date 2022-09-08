(The Car Connection) — In news to no car shoppers, the average transaction price for new cars reached another record high in August, creeping above $46,000 for the first time, according to J.D. Power. Electric car prices have been especially sensitive to increased demand and constrained supply, with popular models such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E getting steep price hikes for 2023.

Here’s what else is tracking this week.

2023 Cadillac Escalade review

GM’s finest large SUV, the 2023 Escalade pairs augmented reality and old-fashioned torque, for a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2023 Kia Sportage review

The Sportage sizes up for 2023, with sharper, more futuristic styling, a hybrid model, and new rugged X-Pro trims. It earns a solid TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac CT5 review

The Blackwing sizzles, but even more ordinary Cadillac CT5 sedans look suave and act sharp. We give the range a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan review

With a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, the sizable 2023 Tiguan scores for its safety and features.

2023 Volkswagen Atlas review

With a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10, the 2023 VW Atlas’s biggest asset is its size.

2023 Kia Seltos review

With a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10, the 2023 Seltos crossover wears a reasonable price tag and carries a top-flight warranty.