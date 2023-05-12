(Our Auto Expert) — GMC’s new Canyon AT4X is one of the most technologically advanced mid-size trucks ever made, and it’s set to redefine off-roading experiences.

The vehicle has a 10-camera view system, an all-new front and rear underbody camera with an integrated washing function, and a waterproof feature that allows drivers to enjoy their off-roading adventures in mud or water. The cameras provide an HD Surround Vision to view the surroundings, underneath and around the truck, giving drivers ultimate visibility.

The Canyon AT4X comes equipped to handle any terrain, with a 2.7L Turbo High-Output Engine that produces 310 horsepower, best-in-class 430 lb.-ft. Of torque and a towing capacity of 5,500 pounds. The high-torque engine is optimized for off-roading on uneven terrains and has higher horsepower and torque than the outgoing 3.6L V6 engine. The truck also comes with a 3-inch factory lift, offering 9.6 inches of ground clearance, and an all-new drive mode called Baja Mode, designed for high-speed off-road racing.

To enhance the off-roading experience, the Canyon AT4X features the new Off-Road Performance Display, displaying real-time off-roading performance data in a stunning visual format on the center infotainment center and instrument cluster. The display contains three tabs – Terrain, Overlanding, and Baja modes – featuring key metrics and visuals to help drivers tackle a variety of terrains.

The Canyon AT4X also boasts an impressive exterior, featuring a bolder redesigned grille and headlamps, 17″ Beadlock-capable wheels, and larger off-road tires. The interior is designed to provide exceptional comfort, featuring premium leather-appointed front seats with red stitching and sporty white and red accents throughout.

The new GMC Canyon AT4X is for adventurers who don’t have tour guides. It offers advanced off-road capability without sacrificing on-road comfort for the driver. The truck’s 11-inch Gage Cluster, 6.3-inch heads-up Display, and 11.3-inch infotainment screen provide the ultimate technology package, while the standard Bose 7 speaker audio system completes the luxury experience.

With the Canyon AT4X, GMC has designed a truck that provides the ultimate off-road experience while also offering advanced technology, comfort, and luxury. It’s a game-changer for those looking to take their off-roading adventures to the next level.