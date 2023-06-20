Cadillac’s small crossover SUV receives an overhaul for 2024, but it also gets a price hike to account for the updated technology.

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 sports a sharper design and a glitzy curved screen as it begins hitting dealers now. It starts at $39,090, including $1,195 for destination. That base price represents a $1,600 increase over the 2023 model.

2024 Cadillac XT4

Inside, the 2024 XT4 ditches the 8.0-inch touchscreen and swaps in a 33.0-inch curved display with 9K resolution. It’s the same screen found in the electric Lyriq crossover SUV, and it incorporates a digital instrument cluster and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Among the standard features are a 5G wifi hotspot, Amazon Alexa integration, and built-in Google services, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play.

Cadillac retains the XT4’s buttons and knobs for climate control and infotainment functions despite the addition of the large display. Music lovers can choose a 13-speaker AKG audio system for $875.

2024 Cadillac XT4

Every XT4 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 9-speed automatic and front-wheel drive come standard. All-wheel drive is a $2,500 option, which is $100 more than the 2023 model. The all-wheel-drive system is driver-engaged and can be disconnected for better fuel economy when conditions aren’t slippery.

A $300 trailering package adds a heavy-duty cooling system that enables the XT4 to tow up to 3,500 pounds.

XT4s come standard with a suite of active safety technology, including automatic emergency braking (camera-based), blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, and active lane control. Notably, Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system remains absent from the XT4 lineup. A radar-based automatic emergency braking system packaged with adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system costs $1,825.

Related Articles