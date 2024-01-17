The refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue sports new ends, a new infotainment system run by Google built-in, new wheel designs, and a higher price, Nissan disclosed last week.

The 2024 Nissan Rogue S costs $29,685, including a $1,365 destination fee. The $70 higher destination fee and price increases over the 2023 Nissan Rogue model year add up to a total increase of $1,030 for the 2024 model.

The mild refresh swaps out a compact grille shape for a flexed upper grille that spreads its wings more cohesively into daytime running lights that split off from the headlights. The big changes come inside on the top SL and Platinum grades.

The brand’s bestseller is the first Nissan to employ the Google built-in operating system. Google apps such as Maps offer a more seamless, integrated experience with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which connect wirelessly. Standard on those models is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen stretching horizontally across the bowed dash. A climate panel with buttons and dials sits below, and below that is a newly standard wireless smartphone charger on SL and Platinum. Like other Nissans, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and joystick-like gear level in the console carry on.

2024 Nissan Rogue 2024 Nissan Rogue 2024 Nissan Rogue 2024 Nissan Rogue

Every Rogue uses a 1.5-liter turbo-3 that makes 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters that mimic gear shifts. Every Rogue comes with front-wheel drive; all-wheel drive costs $1,500 more across the lineup.

The S and SV grades use a 7.0-inch instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wired smartphone connectivity. Every Rogue comes with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection front and rear as well as blind-spot monitors and automatic high beams.

The SV costs $31,375 and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. up from 17 inches on the base S. It adds a power driver seat, a power tailgate, wifi, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, remote start, and heated side mirrors. Shoppers can upgrade to a Premium Package. The Midnight Edition has been discontinued for 2024.

The 2024 Rogue SL costs $36,535, a $1,530 increase from last year, and adds a heated steering wheel wrapped in leather, heated front seats with power, leather upholstery, and the larger touchscreen. It rolls on 19-inch alloys.

The Platinum tops the lineup at $39,935, a $1,600 increase from last year. It has navigation that can adjust the speed of the adaptive cruise control system to match the highway, quilted leather, a panoramic sunroof, and a Bose sound system.

The 2024 Nissan Rogue is on sale now.

