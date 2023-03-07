Fisker Inc. last week revealed another glimpse of its compact Pear EV due to start at $29,900, as well as a little more information about the upcoming urban-focused electric vehicle.

It introduced the Pear—short, it said, for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”—last year with a few obscured renderings and sketches, which made clear that the smaller EV will follow an entirely different design direction than the Ocean.

Fisker has added more detail, saying that the vehicle sits higher off the ground with a raised seating position. It also has pronounced fenders “giving the vehicle a powerful, wide stance,” according to Fisker. A continuous light strip frames the rear window, and front lights emphasize dual light bars that appears to carry a continuous family identity with the larger Ocean.

The top version of the Pear will achieve a 300-mile range, Fisker claims, and it will have “a truly revolutionary E/E architecture with just a few central computer units that we call the Blade Computer.”

Fisker PEAR rendering

Fisker also reported that development of the Pear, is “progressing well,” with a drivable prototype made in December 2022. It previously said the production Fisker Pear will be shown in the second half of 2023 and delivered in 2024, with production managed by Foxconn at the former GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio—where Foxconn might also build the Indi One EV.

The financial update didn’t include any note any pieces of that Pear timeline have changed. It’s has said that a reveal of the model will happen in the second half of 2023.

Fisker previously revealed that the Pear will offer single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive, with two different battery packs. An available solar-cell-equipped panoramic roof—shown in one of the new photos—will add driving range.

Fisker Pear interior rendering – June 2022

The company has also boasted that the Pear will make better use of space than other like-size vehicles, and that it will include something called a “Houdini trunk” for the Pear, claiming it to be an alternative to standard cargo hatches.

Fisker says that there are now more than 5,600 reservations for the Pear—all before it’s shown any comprehensive look or specifications.

Fisker Ocean deliveries soon

The larger Fisker Ocean, which starts with a $68,999 Ocean One edition, was first produced in November by Magna-Steyr in Graz, Austria, and Fisker provided an update on that. It reported that since the start of production it’s built 56 vehicles, including 15 for Magna’s own fleet. That said, it’s standing by its plans to build more than 42,400 Oceans in 2023.

2023 Fisker Ocean

The company also reported that it will complete homologation testing for the Ocean in the U.S. and Europe in March, allowing sales in the U.S., Canada, Austria, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and France, followed by the U.K., Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, and India. Vehicles will be delivered to the U.K. and India markets in right-hand-drive form.

Fisker says that it has 15 locations either secured or in negotiation for showrooms, vehicle processing, and service and pickup.

