Kia plans to have 14 electric vehicles in its lineup as soon as 2027, and will launch at least two every year starting in 2023.

The automaker only last week revealed the 2024 EV9 mid-size SUV as its flagship EV, and on Monday it revealed a similar but smaller boxy-looking SUV concept called the EV5, which is set to spawn a production version later this year. Kia said the concept also signals the look for its future EV lineup.

Kia hasn’t provided any technical details on the concept, but the EV5 name hints at a compact offering that could potentially serve as an electric alternative to the Kia Sportage compact crossover.

The platform is Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP design found in the EV9, as well as the EV6. The designers took advantage of the platform’s flat floor to install swiveling seats, in both the first and second rows. Up front is a clean dash with floating screens that is similar to what’s found in the EV9 and Telluride, while up above sits a full-length panoramic sunroof that also acts as a solar panel.

Kia EV5 concept

Sustainable materials are used throughout the cabin, Kia said. The list includes plant-based materials such as seaweed extract and recycled plastic drink bottles used for items such as the seat trim, headliner, and door and dashboard lining.

The production EV5 will be launched in China later this year. Kia hasn’t said whether it will come to the U.S., though the automaker said plans for the vehicle outside of China will be announced in due course.

