The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck gets up to 410 miles of EPA range with the largest 180-kwh Max pack, according to Rivian, and these long-range runners appear to be on track for fall deliveries.

The automaker on Wednesday posted EPA range estimates for R1T Max pack models on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the highest 410-mile range applying to trucks with 21-inch wheels. range drops to 380 miles with 22-inch wheels and 355 miles with 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires.

Rivian R1T Dual-Motor range estimates posted on X Aug. 30, 2023

All Max pack models are expected to have the Dual-Motor layout—which, based on our comparison, offers nearly the performance of the Quad-Motor versions. Dual-Motor models are available in standard and Performance configurations, with 533 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque and 665 hp and 829 lb-ft of torque, respectively.

The Dual-Motor trucks with the middle 135-kwh Large pack were recently rated at up to 352 miles, when equipped with 21-inch wheels. Models with 22-inch wheels are rated at 341 miles, and in its post Rivian said Large pack trucks with 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires have 307 miles of range.

2023 Rivian R1T

Rivian will release estimates for Dual-Motor Max pack versions of the R1S SUV at a later date. Green Car Reports recently drove the Quad-Motor R1S and found its range estimations more useful (and accurate) than those of other EVs.

Both the R1S and R1T top 300 miles of range in their Quad-Motor Large pack forms, and software updates have boosted range since then, while adding more features. The Quad-Motor models currently max out at 321 miles of EPA range, with lower ratings depending on wheel and tire fitment.

