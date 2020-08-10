Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
Local News
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Changes to learning at the University of Arkansas
Video
Top Stories
Rogers SWAT and state police respond to barricaded suspect
Gallery
Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast
Nursing home residents fish for catfish donated by The Charlie Craig Fish Hatchery
Frontline Fighter Nicole Hendrickson works at Northwest Medical Center
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
Highlights From Home
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
UA recruiting notebook: ’21 recruiting blasts off as Hogs still in mix for more
2021 ESPN Nat’l No. 47 / 4* Johnathan Lawson of Memphis names Hogs in his Top 5
PFF Ranks Hunter Henry as Highest-Graded Tight End in College Football Since 2014
Offensive Line Recruiting in Arkansas Producing Strong Results With 11 Power 5 Offers Already Extended
Contests
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Electricity⚡for Life Giveaway from Shine Solar
Graduation Announcements
Groceries for a Year Giveaway
Snapple Lemonade Snap Of The Day
Community
Back to Class 🍎✏️
Biking the Ozarks🚴♀️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Clear the Shelters🐶🐱
Community Calendar🗓️
Frontline Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Graduation Announcements
Newsfeed Now
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Summer Staycation☀️
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Video Center
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate 🕵️
NWA Spotlight
Real Estate Spotlight 🏠
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
April Hamm Real Estate Spotlight
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: What’s New in Home Entertainment
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Bike Eureka, Lake Leatherwood City Park
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: The Benefits of Solar Power with Shine Solar
Video
Good Day NWA: Network of Executive Women
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 14 – Sunday, August 16
Video
Good Day NWA: “Take Out Girl” Screening at the Bentonville Film Festival
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Back to Class
Fayetteville Public Schools release revised reopening guide
Teachers leave profession fearing COVID-19 exposure
Video
Businesses, local officials send thank you videos to teachers
More than 3 in 5 parents say remote learning would negatively impact their finances
Governor Hutchinson announces release of Healthy School Guide
Video
More Back to Class Headlines
Arkansas teacher goes to extremes to protect family & students
Video
Sec. of Education reminds students about COVID-19 guidelines
Video
ATU adjusts student orientation relative to COVID-19
Arkansas to provide COVID-19 data to school districts
Video
Kids feeling stress and anxiety heading back-to-school
Video
UAMS hiring bilingual contact tracers
Poteau pushes first day of school to Sept. 8
Video
Har-Ber band working to keep students safe following new ADH directives
Video
“I wrote letters to my family to say goodbye.” Educators protest the safe reopening of schools
Video
Former Arkansas Teacher of the Year writes letter to Governor Hutchinson over back to school concerns
Video