ADH Medical Director discusses schools and COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health published a video on its social media pages Sunday featuring ADH Medical Director Dr. Joel Tumlinson breaking down COVID-19’s impact on schools and safe practices for returning to school following the holiday.
In the video, Tumlinson encourages students with “even mild symptoms” to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school.
He also encouraged Arkansans to have patience with their schools and how they handle the pandemic, as they work to “make school as safe as possible.”
Watch the full video below:
Watch as Dr. Joel Tumlison, the ADH Medical Director for Child and Adolescent Health, talks about schools and COVID-19: https://t.co/Dr8QizRHSX— Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) January 3, 2021
