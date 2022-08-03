FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Classes are resuming for schools across the region in the coming weeks causing excitement and increasing nerves for some students.

To help get prepared, many organizations are holding back-to-school events to get students excited and hopefully ease their nerves, as well as offer school supplies.

A list of those events happening in the coming days can be found below:

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA (SPSFNWA) announced that it is hosting a Back-to-School supply drive-through event for their Fall 2022 recipients on Thursday, August 4, from 4-6 p.m. in the SPSFNWA office parking lot located at 2601 SW D St. in Bentonville.

The event is designed to allow recipients and their families to pick school supplies and mini stipends to assist with back-to-school supplies for the upcoming school year, along with other giveaways from sponsors and donors.

Evangel Temple Backpack Giveaway

On Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. Evangel Temple is giving away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies and snacks for any families in need.

No paperwork, income requirements, or ID necessary—just free backpacks and food.

The event will be located at the parking lot in front of Evangel Temple on the corner of Towson Ave. and J St adjacent to Baptist Health. Everyone is invited to be part of this special event (Backpacks are for ages Kindergarten – 12th grade).

Back to School Bonanza

477 children from all over NWA will receive backpacks, shoes, underwear, socks, haircuts, immunizations, and physicals. Each family will also receive a box of food from NWA Food Bank and pizza to go.

The event is happening at Farmington United Methodist Church at 355 Southwinds in Farmington from 4-7 p.m.

Farmington Back 2 School Supply Drive

Donations needed include backpacks, highlighters, composition notebooks, #2 pencils, pocket folders, notebook paper, book covers, and calculators.

The drive will take place on Aug. 13 at Creekside Park, located at 99 Broyles St.

Oakdale Middle School Open House Celebration