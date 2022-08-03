FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Classes are resuming for schools across the region in the coming weeks causing excitement and increasing nerves for some students.
To help get prepared, many organizations are holding back-to-school events to get students excited and hopefully ease their nerves, as well as offer school supplies.
A list of those events happening in the coming days can be found below:
The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA
- The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA (SPSFNWA) announced that it is hosting a Back-to-School supply drive-through event for their Fall 2022 recipients on Thursday, August 4, from 4-6 p.m. in the SPSFNWA office parking lot located at 2601 SW D St. in Bentonville.
- The event is designed to allow recipients and their families to pick school supplies and mini stipends to assist with back-to-school supplies for the upcoming school year, along with other giveaways from sponsors and donors.
Evangel Temple Backpack Giveaway
- On Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. Evangel Temple is giving away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies and snacks for any families in need.
- No paperwork, income requirements, or ID necessary—just free backpacks and food.
- The event will be located at the parking lot in front of Evangel Temple on the corner of Towson Ave. and J St adjacent to Baptist Health. Everyone is invited to be part of this special event (Backpacks are for ages Kindergarten – 12th grade).
Back to School Bonanza
- 477 children from all over NWA will receive backpacks, shoes, underwear, socks, haircuts, immunizations, and physicals. Each family will also receive a box of food from NWA Food Bank and pizza to go.
- The event is happening at Farmington United Methodist Church at 355 Southwinds in Farmington from 4-7 p.m.
Farmington Back 2 School Supply Drive
- Donations needed include backpacks, highlighters, composition notebooks, #2 pencils, pocket folders, notebook paper, book covers, and calculators.
- The drive will take place on Aug. 13 at Creekside Park, located at 99 Broyles St.
Oakdale Middle School Open House Celebration
- Ozark Chop Shop will provide free haircuts for Oakdale Students on site Aug. 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 511 N. Dixieland Rd. in Rogers.
- Haircuts are first come, first serve and a parent or guardian must be present. There will also be a free manicure/polish change for students as well as a bike raffle for 30 free bicycles with helmets.
- Dinner will be provided for $5 and will include a hot dog, chips and soft drink.