Back-to-School meal planning ideas and lunch box hacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — With the new school year officially underway for students across the region, many parents are likely looking for a few ways to keep lunch time creative and yet healthy for kids heading back-to-school.

Northwest Health Registered Dietitian Sarah Jones joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to share a few tips on packing the perfect lunch box and snack time ideas all while keeping it healthy and festive. Jones says it’s always a great idea to introduce new items to kids to see if they will at least try them.

“If you’re eating healthy and colorful options then your kids are more likely to want to try it, It’s a good practice to start” said Jones.

It’s also a good idea to try an incorporate veggies and fruits into kid’s meals. For additional Back-to-school meal planning tips, be sure to visit the USDA’s Website.