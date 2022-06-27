NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A school supply drive benefitting single parents in the Northwest Arkansas region will be accepting collecting donations until July 18 at participating Coldwell Banks.
“Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette is honored to partner with Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas for the 4th year,” a press release states.
Supplies needed:
- Pens
- Pencils
- Mechanical pencils and lead refills
- Highlighters
- Whiteout
- Pencil cases
- College-ruled notebooks
- Wide-ruled paper
- Composition notebooks
- Folders
- Planners
- Sticky notes
- Page markers
- Flash drives
- Backpacks
- Binder clips
- Paper clips
- Note cards
- Wireless mouse
- Hand sanitizer
- Disinfectant wipes
Participating locations:
- Gallery Office:113 N Main Street, Bentonville, AR, 72712
- Fayetteville: 3589 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703
- Rogers: 809 S 52nd Street, Rogers, AR, 72758
- Bentonville: 3113 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR, 72712
For more information about it click here.