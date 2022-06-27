NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A school supply drive benefitting single parents in the Northwest Arkansas region will be accepting collecting donations until July 18 at participating Coldwell Banks.

“Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette is honored to partner with Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas for the 4th year,” a press release states.

Supplies needed:

  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Mechanical pencils and lead refills
  • Highlighters
  • Whiteout
  • Pencil cases
  • College-ruled notebooks
  • Wide-ruled paper
  • Composition notebooks
  • Folders
  • Planners
  • Sticky notes
  • Page markers
  • Flash drives
  • Backpacks
  • Binder clips
  • Paper clips
  • Note cards
  • Wireless mouse
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Disinfectant wipes 

Participating locations:

  • Gallery Office:113 N Main Street, Bentonville, AR, 72712
  • Fayetteville: 3589 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703
  • Rogers: 809 S 52nd Street, Rogers, AR, 72758
  • Bentonville: 3113 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR, 72712

