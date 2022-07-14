ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Backpacks for Kids is holding a school supply drive on July 15 at Chick-fil-A on Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers.

Shannon Green is the business development manager at Samaritan Community Center, the organization in charge of Backpacks for Kids. She says this is a way for people to help their neighbors.

“Being able to support those families that need that extra help is amazing,” Green said. “This doesn’t take much, but it’s helping them a lot.”

If a child needs a backpack, they will need a ticket to get one at the Backpack for Kids event at Arvest Ballpark on July 30.

Samaritan Community Center will be handing out tickets to the Arvest Ballpark event at the Chick-fil-A event.

More information can be found on Samaritan Community Center’s website.