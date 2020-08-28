Clear desk shields add an extra layer of protection for students and staff

ROGERS, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers School District reporting at least 5 positive COVID-19 cases since schools welcomed students back Monday. Of those 5 cases, 3 are active and 2 have already recovered according to Assistant Superintendent, Charles Lee. Lee said there are several safety measures in place, in an effort to prevent further spread.

The district is tracking the coronavirus on school grounds daily through a new report. It’ll show the number of positive cases, active cases, probable contacts, and recoveries.

At this time, Lee said 7 people are in quarantine, as they’ve likely come into close contact with a positive person and those who tested positive are in isolation.

The district received $2 million dollars in Cares Act funding. Lee said it’s been used to prepare its classrooms. Some went to purchase face coverings, face shields and 10,000 clear desk shields.

He said the barriers are easy to clean and add an extra layer of protection.

On top of assigned seating, temperature checks, extra cleaning practices and social distancing guidelines, Lee said their schools are safe.

“We are going to do everything that we can to help keep our students safe. Obviously, we are going to need our student’s help and we need to make sure that that they stop the spread by wearing their face covering and by washing their hands regularly,” said Lee.

He advises parents to contact their school nurse if they believe their child is showing any symptoms or has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee said no staff member or student can return from isolation without getting cleared by the department of health.