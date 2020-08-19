Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce hosts teacher appreciation parade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers across Washington County receive some extra support from the community.

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce hosted a teacher appreciation parade stopping at several school districts to drop off donated items from businesses in our area.

Taylor Shelton is the director of government affairs with the chamber and he says that because of the pandemic things are a bit different, but that it should stop them from making sure teachers have everything they need for the upcoming school year.

“So usually we are packed together inside a gymnasium with about 100 businesses giving different gifts and prizes,” Shelton said. “This year a little bit different. So we decided to come to the teachers to show them that we still care.”

The chamber dropped off 20 touts of goodies for teachers as well as two thousand masks to school districts like Farmington and Elkins.