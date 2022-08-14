FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School safety is a top priority for all. But some school districts are requesting their city officials to provide them with more funding to support extra school resource officers.

Dr. Megan Duncan, deputy superintendent with Fayetteville Public Schools, is working to help parents and teachers feel confident and safe at school. School officials aren’t always allowed to give out information about school safety due to the bad intentions others could have toward a school.

“It’s one of the reasons that we don’t provide school maps and we don’t provide that kind of information because unfortunately with that level of access people with the wrong intent, can take that and use it in a bad way,” she said.

Teachers go through regular training, and monthly drills with students and have six SROs.

FPS will be asking city council officials for more funding to go toward a new SRO.

Fayetteville City Council will be meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.