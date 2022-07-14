SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The 2022-23 school year is right around the corner and that means the federal free lunch program is coming to an end for some Northwest Arkansas school districts.

Siloam Springs, Fayetteville and Springdale are a few districts that are discontinuing their federal free lunch program to all students. Starting this school year, if you’re a student in one of these three districts, your household must qualify to become eligible for free and reduced.

Shane Patrick, Siloam Springs Assistant Superintendent, encourages all households to fill out the forms either online or on a paper copy.

“Currently we are last with people filling out the forms,” Patrick said. “We currently run somewhere between 53 and 57% of our school districts students qualify for free or reduced lunch.”

Patrick says the forms are simple and should take no longer than 5 minutes to fill out.