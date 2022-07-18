NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas announced its Fill the Bus school supply drive is returning to Walmart Supercenters in Washington and Benton Counties.

According to a press release, the program will return to local Walmart stores on Friday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and continue on Saturday, July 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

United Way of NWA is asking for help in supporting the 13 school districts in the community by hosting volunteers for the events that are designed to give students the tools they need to start the new year.

Volunteers will be on-site to assist patrons who wish to donate supplies. Buses will be the Walmart Supercenters in Bentonville, Fayetteville on MLK and N. Mall avenues, Rogers Pleasant Grove and Walnut St., in Siloam Springs, Springdale Elm Springs, and Pleasant St.

Volunteer links can be found on the United Way NWA website.