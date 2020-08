FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week's 'You Ask, We Investigate' report, KNWA's Katelynn Zoellner found out why the University of Arkansas is charging full tuition despite the move to online learning.

Manager of University Communications John Thomas said with the majority of courses being conducted in-person, the university will still have its normal yearly operational costs that will not decrease this fall.