Free lunch program for students is extended

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —Students in Arkansas can get free lunch through the end of the year.

The Department of Agriculture announced it is extending waivers for school students to be served meals — free of charge.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key said the state has opted into the waivers. He said this will allow for meals to be picked up by parents whose students are learning remotely.

“Many of our families, who might not qualify for free meals, are still going through a tough times and can be worried about how to keep food on the table. Now their children will have one less thing to worry about as they adjust to the evolving in school and remote learning scenarios,” said Key.

Secretary Key wants parents to still fill out meal applications which show the financial status of families and could impact future state and federal funding.