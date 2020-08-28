From the classroom to back home; student to quarantine following exposure

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Prairie Grove school district confirms its first positive COVID-19 case since reopening Wednesday. The parent of a student who’s been exposed said she’s worried about future cases.

From being inside of a classroom to back home, this is what one Prairie Grove student said happened to her after she was told to quarantine for being too close to someone who tested positive for COVID – 19.

“I did not want her to go to school physically but the reality is not every child learns the way they are trying to go towards,” said a local mom, who wants to remain anonymous.

“My daughter has breathing issues, my father who she came in contact with has dementia and a heart problem. My mother thankfully is healthy but now what are we supposed to do.The school reached out to us yesterday evening so after hours, so kudos to them for realizing it and getting in contact with us.”

The school district released this statement saying quote:

” The Prairie Grove School has learned that a member of our school family has tested positive for COVID-19. This person was in attendance only on the first day of school, August 26th, 2020. The parents of all students who were probable close contacts have been notified. The person who tested positive is in isolation and all probable close contacts have been quarantined for 14 calendar days as per the Arkansas Department of Health requirements. No school employees were identified as close probable contacts. A probable contact is defined as a person who has been within six feet or less of a known positive for a cumulative time of 15 minutes or more. At this time, no school or classroom closures are necessary. This is being posted to help keep our patrons informed.”

Dr. Joel Tumlison with the ADH said all close contacts are encouraged to get tested.

“We want them to get tested around day 5 to improve the accuracy of the test, day five from when they got exposed, so if they were exposed on Monday and find out on Wednesday then around Friday.”

Tumlison said parents should be screening their kids before sending them to school and checking their temperature if possible.

Meanwhile, the concerned mom said she is keeping her daughter away from everyone in their home.

“The main thing is that it is all of our responsibility to take care of ourselves which will help take care of others regardless of if you believe or not there are koodies out there… period.”