Gentry Schools remind students and families to take precautions for return to class

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School districts want to remind parents to not send their children to class if they are feeling sick.

Gentry Public Schools superintendent Terrie Metz asks parents to check to make sure their children don’t have a fever and aren’t showing any other symptoms of COVID-19 if they were quarantined before or over the break.

If a student tested positive, the district asks that they follow the release dates given by their ADH case worker.

If a child or someone in the household is sick or has been exposed, parents should contact their campus nurse.