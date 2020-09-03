U of A COVID-19 cases on the rise, concerns over off-campus activities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are almost two weeks into the fall semester and, already hundreds of University of Arkansas students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pat Walker Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing on campus five days a week for university students and staff. At this time they are only testing people with symptoms or people who have been exposed to the coronavirus. You will need to call 479-575-4451, option 1 to schedule an appointment.

Communications Director for the Pat Walker Center, Zac Brown said the need for testing is there.

After identifying a few clusters of positive cases, the center worked with the Arkansas Department of Health to organize a free three-day drive-thru testing event for all students and staff this week.

Brown said the safety measures are in place, signage is up and people are following the guidelines when on campus, but it’s when people are out of class that is a concern.

“I think what people tend to forget is that it really does take a village. It’s not just what the university can do to protect the university population but it’s also the individual responsibility that students and staff have whether they are on-campus or off-campus,” said Brown.

Some students say they find comfort in the steps the university has taken.

Cat Martens and Carolyn Murad live off-campus and are from out of state. Martens said she is glad she won’t have to find a doctor on her own and if she does get sick she said the health center is only a walk away.

Murad who has in-person classes said she feels safe on campus. Everyone is wearing a mask and she is able to sit away from others in class.

When it comes to the increase in COVID-19 cases the ladies feel that people’s guards go down when they are around familiar faces.

“A lot of my friends just think that I’ll wear a mask at the grocery store, I’ll wear a mask inside a business but other than that if they see someone that they know they’ll probably give them a hug. You assume they’re safe because you’re friends with them,” said Martens.

“I would say the disconnect is that people are still coming into groups with more than 10 people because they know them very well,” said Murad.

They tell me that it is really up to their peers to help keep the numbers down.

Now, if you get tested off campus, you must self-report positive cases.