ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Events in Benton County honored teachers on August 10 just before the start of the new school year.

LISA Academy hosted its “NWA Fire Up” event for teachers in Washington and Benton counties. More than 80 teachers and staff were in attendance at the newly completed campus in Rogers.

“It’s really important for us to bring teachers together to remember why we are going into this school year, why we’ve said ‘yes’ to a challenging profession, and what we really hope to bring into this new school year and this new set of students and families,” said Hannah Philpot, assistant director of communications at LISA Academy.

The new campus serves kindergarten through 8th grades but plans to eventually serve students in K-12.

A Fayetteville campus serving K-12 is set to open in the fall of 2023.

Teachers were also celebrated in Bentonville.

The annual Bentonville teacher’s fair presented by Hight Jackson associates allowed local businesses and organizations the chance to welcome back teachers.

Organizers say it’s a way to celebrate each teacher’s hard work they do each and every day.

“We’re celebrating not just our educators, but the work that they’re doing every day,” said Ashley Wardlow, interim president and CEO of Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. “The children that they’re educating are going to be our workforce and our talent for years to come.”

Teachers were also provided lunch by Mercy Hospital, Tyson Foods and John Brown University. Around 1,500 teachers were at the fair.