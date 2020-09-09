LIST: Tracking schools with COVID-19 cases

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools are in session across the state. Here is a daily update of new coronavirus cases at schools, mainly in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Additional areas may be posted, too.

The first day of school was August 24, KNWA/FOX24 tracking begins September 1. The only information added to this list is when schools contact the newsroom to report closures or cases.

TRACKING TOOLS:

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (achi.net)

Arkansas Department of Health. Educational Institutions Reports 5 or more active cases and the report is usually released on Mon. & Thur.

The University of Arkansas, Division of Student Affairs. COVID-19 Dashboard

SEPTEMBER 9:

Harrison School District, Kindergarten classrooms impacted with about 100 students quarantined (per Gov. presser).

SEPTEMBER 8:

Fayetteville High School student

Pea Ridge Middle School 5th/6th grade face-to-face students/staff, about 40, will switch to remote learning.

SEPTEMBER 4:

Owl Creek School student (Fayetteville Public Schools)

Happy Hollow student, this student has not been on campus, so no probable close contacts (Fayetteville Public Schools)

SEPTEMBER 2:

Holcomb Elementary School student

Fayetteville High School student

Rogers Public Schools, 3 cases among staff/students

Sallisaw Public Schools high school employee

SEPTEMBER 1: