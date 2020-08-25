More parents homeschooling kids amid pandemic

A different start to the school year for students across Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — If you decided to homeschool your kids this year amid the pandemic, you’re not alone. More families considering this path of education.

Amy Chiodo is the founder of the Choice Education Network. She created the group after deciding to turn her home into a classroom several years ago.

Chiodo found herself missing out on a lot of family time as her kids spent most of their days at school. That’s when they took homeschooling head on.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic she has seen a spike in parents reaching out wanting to learn more about what homeschooling is all about.

Her family works on a year-round school schedule, taking longer breaks during the holidays.

Through the nonprofit, homeschooling families can take activities like martial arts and choir. Kids can also take academic courses like a science lab, and scriptwriting.

Chiodo said the network creates opportunities for social interaction for the kids and for the parents.

“Having that moral support through those tough days and celebration groupies through those really awesome times when things are going really well is very valuable whether your homeschooling or virtually schooling, find people,” said Chiodo.

Some families join several groups to meet their needs.

Chido advises families to do their research and connect with the resources available in their community as homeschooling can be a big adjustment for some.

She said her first year was the toughest as she navigated this new way of schooling but she wouldn’t change a thing.

Her advice to parents, first take a deep breath because virtual learning has its challenges.

Be flexible as a homeschooling parent, you should put a plan in place but leave room for interruptions, early lunch break, midday nap, or a late start. Understand that it’s okay for your family to vary from your schedule.

Figure out your kid’s learning style. Have a conversation with them. Do they work better in a quiet environment, are they more productive in the morning?

“Our family runs more on a flow through the morning, afternoon and evening. we don’t do especially well on a time block, like 8 o’clock do a subject, 9 o’clock this subject, other families like that time block structure and it works for them.”

Chiodo said make sure to leave time for yourself and give your kids plenty of breaks — go for a walk, get some fresh air and reset. She suggests adding some activities in your day and get moving.

As for as snacks, it’s easy to find comfort in sugary or salty snacks but they’re not the best for you. Her advice, keep some nutritious food around for the family to snack on.

Like schools, the Choice Education Network was also impacted by the coronavirus crisis and had to suspend many of its social activities. It plans to restart those programs next month.