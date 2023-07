FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The start of the 2023-24 school year is quickly approaching and students are beginning to buy school supplies and prepare for the first day of school.

Most schools in Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma start back to school in early or mid-August, with some starting on the same day.

Below is a list of schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and their fall semester start dates:

Arkansas

Washington County

Fayetteville – August 14

Springdale – August 14

Farmington – August 14

Greenland – August 14

West Fork – August 14

Lincoln – August 15

Prairie Grove – August 15

Elkins – August 15

Benton County

Decatur – August 14

Gentry – August 14

Pea Ridge – August 14

Siloam Springs – August 15

Bentonville – August 16

Rogers – August 16

Madison County

Huntsville – August 16

Sebastian County

Fort Smith – August 14

Greenwood – August 14

Hackett – August 14

Mansfield – August 14

Lavaca – August 15

Crawford County

Mountainburg – August 14

Van Buren – August 16

Alam – August 16

Mulberry/Pleasant View – August 17

Franklin County

Ozark – August 14

Charleston – August 14

Johnson County

Clarksville – August 14

Lamar – August 14

West Side – August 15

Logan County

Booneville – August 14

Paris – August 14

Scott County

Waldron – August 14

Oklahoma

LeFlore County

Cameron – August 4

Bokoshe – August 9

Talihina – August 9

Poteau – August 10

Heavener – August 10

Arkoma – August 10

Panama – August 10

Pocola – August 10

Spiro – August 10

Howe – August 17

Sequoyah County

Sallisaw – August 10

Gans – August 10

Muldrow – August 10

Gore – August 17

Roland – August 17

Vian – August 18

Adair County

Stillwell – August 10

Watts – August 10

Westville – August 10