FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The school year is fast approaching leading many students to purchase school supplies and prepare for their upcoming start dates.

Nearly all school districts in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are beginning their semesters in mid-August, with some on the same day.

Below is a list of school start dates for various districts:

Benton County

Bentonville Seventh Adventist School – August 10

Bentonville Christian Academy – August 15

Bentonville School District – August 15

Decatur School District – August 15

Gentry School District – August 18

Gravette School District – August 17

Pea Ridge School District – August 15

Rogers School District – August 15

Siloam Springs School District – August 15

Carroll County

Berryville School District – August 15

Eureka Springs School District – August 15

Green Forest School District – August 15

Crawford County

Alma School District – August 15

Cedarville School District – August 15

Mountainburg School District – August 15

Mulberry/Pleasant View Bi-County School District – August 15

Van Buren School District – August 22

Franklin County

Charleston School District – August 15

County Line School District – August 15

Ozark School District – August 15

Johnson County

Clarksville School District – August 17

Lamar School District – August 15

Logan County

Booneville School District – August 15

Magazine School District – August 15

Paris School District – August 15

Scranton School District – August 15

St. Joseph Catholic School in Paris – August 15

Subiaco Academy – August 15

Madison County

Huntsville School District – August 15

Polk County

Mena School District – August 22

Ouachita River School District – August 22

Cossatot River School District – August 23

Pope County

Atkins School District – August 16

Dover School District – August 15

Hector School District – August 10

Pottsville School District – August 15

Russellville School District – August 15

Scott County

Waldron School District – August 15

Sebastian County

Fort Smith School District – August 22

Greenwood School District – August 15

Hackett School District – August 15

Lavaca School District – August 15

Mansfield School District – August 15

Trinity Catholic Jr. High School – August 15

Washington County

Elkins School District – August 16

Farmington School District – August 15

Fayetteville School District – August 15

Greenland School District – August 15

Lincoln School District – August 16

Prairie Grove School District – August 17

Springdale School District – August 15

West Fork School District – August 15

Sequoyah County

Brushy School District – August 4

Central School District – August 11

Gans School District – August 11

Gore School District – August 18

Liberty School District – August 11

Muldrow School District – August 11

Roland School District – August 11

Sallisaw School District – August 11

Vian School District – August 18

Le Flore County

Arkoma School District – August 11

Bokoshe School District – August 5

Heavener School District – August 11

Howe School District – August 11

Le Flore School District – August 4

Monroe School District – August 18

Panama School District – August 11

Poteau School District – August 11

Shady Point School District – September 6

Spiro School District – August 11

Talihina School District – August 15

Whitesboro School District – August 10

Wister School District – August 16

If you’re in need of school supplies lists are often available on school websites and social media like Facebook and Twitter.

You can also check stores carrying supplies such as Walmart, Target or Staples.