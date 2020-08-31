Parents should screen their children for COVID-19 daily

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On top of wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands as much possible giving your child health screenings before sending them to school can also help protect the health of other students, teachers and staff.

Dr. Blake Hansen with Northwest Health said health screening are ways to check-in with your child and find out how they are feeling. It should be done daily.

Parents should look for :

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

Dr. Hansen said if your child is showing any of these symptoms, or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 they need to stay home from school. He recommends testing them for the virus and to keep them away from others until they are cleared by the department of health or their doctor.

As a reminder, if you test positive for COVID-19 you can still spread the virus even if you don’t have any symptoms. This is why he said it’s important to follow the isolation orders all the way through.